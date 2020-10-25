Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Reveals Raid Release Date

✖

The free co-op mode for Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, has been out for a bit now, but the first raid for the multiplayer isn't set to drop until later this week. More specifically, developer Sucker Punch Productions has revealed that The Tale of Iyo will release on October 30th and will serve as the culmination of the multiplayer mode's story.

"This is the culmination of the story in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, bringing the fight directly to Iyo’s realm. This Raid is divided into three chapters and requires a full team of four Ghosts, as well as excellent coordination and communication," Sucker Punch's official blog about the release date reads in part. "The Tale of Iyo will not support matchmaking, so you’ll need to arrange your team ahead of time and be ready to jump in together. You’ll want to have your gear at KI level 100 as an absolute minimum before you attempt to take on this challenge."

You'll be able to play the #GhostOfTsushima: Legends Raid beginning on October 30! Read about Raid requirements, weekly challenges, and our upcoming patch: https://t.co/zCAOmOEg3z pic.twitter.com/UC6IyPFkUY — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 22, 2020

Sucker Punch also recommends that players finish all of the story missions as well as replaying missions to get higher-end gear after that. In other words, The Tale of Iyo is no joke, and you'll need some serious firepower to take it on. Given that it's the first raid for the multiplayer version of the video game, there's no telling what to expect at this point. So, be prepared for anything.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available for PlayStation 4. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the free co-op mode, is also now available. The game will also be playable on the PlayStation 5. ComicBook.com's review gave Ghost of Tsushima a 4 out of 5. "Whether you want to just fight to grow your legend, see your companions’ tales through to their emotional conclusions, or just see what’s over the next hill, there’s no wrong answer when you’re asking yourself what you should be doing in Ghost of Tsushima," our review reads in part. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular samurai action video game right here.

What do you think of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends so far? Are you excited for the raid to release at the end of the month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!