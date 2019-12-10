New Ghost of Tsushima Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, during a brand new State of Play presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed our latest look at Ghost of Tsushima, it’s 2020 PS4 exclusive, in development at Sucker Punch Productions. And, as expected, the game still looks visually striking and quite promising. Unfortunately, the trailer is just a teaser trailer, but Sony teases that the full version will be revealed at The Game Awards 2019 later this week. In fact, according to host Geoff Keighley, the game will be the show’s longest trailer.

For those that don’t know: Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure stealth game that’s played from a third-person perspective and unfolds in a large open-world. As for the game’s combat, Sucker Punch says players will have freedom to choose their playstyle. Want to slice and dice heads off with your Katana? You can do that. However, you can also strike silently.

It’s believed that Ghost of Tsushima has been in some form of development since December 2015, but the game wasn’t revealed until October 2017, when Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the ambitious title at Paris Games Week. Then in June 2018, at E3, a gameplay demo was revealed of the game, which is when hype really started to build around the title. Why? Because, well, it looked pretty remarkable, at least in that presentation. However, since E3 2018, we haven’t seen or heard a great deal of the game.

As you may know, Sucker Punch Productions’ latest game was Infamous Second Son, which hit PS4 in 2014. It was then bolstered with a stand-alone expansion, Infamous First Light in the same year. Beyond Infamous, Sucker Punch Productions isn’t known for much other than Sly Cooper.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for PS4. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game’s story and setting:

“In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders. Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.”