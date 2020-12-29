Ghost of Tsushima: Here's Why the PS4 Exclusive Is Trending
Ghost of Tsushima was easily one of PlayStation 4's biggest exclusives of 2020 and, as with many of this year's biggest games, the title received its very own emoji to commemorate the occasion. However, the game has now been available since July, and it seems that Ghost of Tsushima's custom Jin Sakai emoji will be going away in the very near future, as a result. Fans have used this as an excuse to once again celebrate the game, and many took to Twitter to share their fondest memories with one another. While the emoji might not be long for this world, it seems that those memories won't be going anywhere!
For many, it was the Game of the Year!
So I guess the Jin Sakai emoji is going away so I will memorialize it one last time by stating #GhostOfTsushima is my GOTY for 2020. I had very high expectations and it exceeded every one. I loved the world, characters, story and gameplay. Thank you @SuckerPunchProd pic.twitter.com/SHkn96uX3O— 🏴☠️Unfrozen Caveman Gamer🏴☠️ (@CavemanGamer) December 29, 2020
It might even be one of the year's prettiest games, too.
The emoji is ending soon so here are some photos I took #GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/THa0ogHyRg— Connor Weir (@CAweir1993) December 29, 2020
Some celebrated with their favorite pics.
#GhostOfTsushima emoji is leaving soon had to drop my lil shrine. pic.twitter.com/fAUeJgrHe6— 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@capone214) December 29, 2020
We don't realize what we have until it's gone.
I never knew the #GhostOfTsushima emoji was a thing, and now it's going away 😔— A Low Down Dirty Shane (@ShaneJustice) December 29, 2020
So, we have to enjoy it while it lasts!
I bought #GhostOfTsushima
Really just posting so I get the emoji. 🥰— Andrew Kristensen (@Kristensen7) December 29, 2020
Some used the excuse to beg Twitter to keep it around...
Don't do away with the #GhostOfTsushima emoji!— 𝕿𝖔𝖇𝖎𝖆𝖘 𝕱𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖙 (@Mad_Tobz) December 29, 2020
...while others took the opportunity to thank Sucker Punch for its work.
Sad to see the #GhostOfTsushima emoji end in the next few days. Love the game a lot. My personal game of the year for 2020. Thank you @SuckerPunchProd for an amazing game.— Cody Peck (@Venom7945) December 29, 2020
Even Ryuzo is sad to see Jin go!
Goodbye #GhostOfTsushima emoji. You’ve been awesome.— Leonard Wu (@iamleonardwu) December 29, 2020