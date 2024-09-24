Ghost of Yōtei Announced by PlayStation and Ghost of Tsushima Creators

Ghost of Tsushima is getting a sequel of sorts in Ghost of Yōtei, a new game announced by PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions this week during PlayStation's State of Play. Unlike Ghost of Tsushima, the samurai game from Sucker Punch that released to wide acclaim in 2020 and featured Jin Sakai as the protagonist, Ghost of Yōtei will star a new character: Atsu. The first trailer was released for the Ghost of Tsushima follow-up this week wherein it was also confirmed to be one of several games that'll be enhanced on the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

Ghost of Yōtei will be out in 2025, PlayStation and Sucker Punch announced this week, but a more specific release date isn't known at this time. It'll be only on the PS5 unlike Ghost of Tsushima which was on both the PS4 and PS5 consoles. You can check out the first trailer for Ghost of Yōtei below which definitely presented itself as a Ghost of Tsushima sequel at the start until it was revealed that our masked protagonist was not, in fact, Jin.

"In 1603, a new Ghost named Atsu sets out on a journey in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, an area filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers," a brief overview of the new Sucker Punch game said. "Ghost of Yōtei comes to PS5 in 2025."

For context, Ghost of Tsushima took place in 1274, so we're seeing quite a time skip here to get to the next game which presumably establishes a Ghost of Tsushima universe of sorts. We can already see some of the effects of this fast-forwarding in the series with Atsu seen using a rifle at one point, a tool which was completely absent from Jin's arsenal in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Yōtei is scheduled to release for the PS5 platform in 2025. Given PlayStation's more recent initiatives to bring its PS4 and PS5 games to the PC, those who play via Steam and the Epic Games Store hopefully won't have to wait too long after its PS5 debut to play it on PC.