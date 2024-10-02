Ghost of Yotei Will Feature More "Unique Experiences" Compared to Tsushima

Sucker Punch has said that it's planning to fill the world of Ghost of Yotei with more unique activities when compared to Ghost of Tsushima. While Tsushima is one of the most well-received games in the PS4 era, it's also hard to say that its open-world was all that creative. The game was littered with side tasks that required players to 49 foxes, write 23 haikus, and chop 20 bamboo posts. While these activities were fun at first, they became a bit redundant, especially for those looking to 100% the game. Now, with Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch seems like it's trying to avoid a repeat of this format.

Speaking to The New York Times, Ghost of Yotei's creative director Jason Connell said that one aspect of the game that SuckerPunch is trying to improve is its world. Connell specifically pointed to repetition as something that is hard to overcome in open-world titles and was one area that Ghost of Tsushima received some criticism. For Ghost of Yotei, the studio is trying to find a better balance of giving players a lot to do in the game's world while making that content continually enjoyable.

"One challenge that comes with making an open-world game is the repetitive nature of doing the same thing over again," Connell said. "We wanted to balance against that and find unique experiences."

Creating a more diverse open-world is likely one of the biggest ways that Ghost of Yotei can improve from its predecessor. Open-world games, in particular, have evolved a lot since 2020 when Ghost of Tsushima first released. Titles like Elden Ring and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have placed a larger emphasis on freedom in exploration while still giving players the option to go down a more linear path. Whether or not a similar structure ends up appearing in Ghost of Yotei isn't known as full gameplay details on the project have yet to emerge.

Ghost of Yotei still doesn't have a specific release date, but it's known that the highly-anticipated sequel is targeting a launch in 2025. Assuming that it does meet this window, it will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 consoles.

[H/T Wccftech]