Gran Turismo 7 Is Adding Four New Cars in New August 2026 Update

A new update for Gran Turismo 7 is rolling out today across PS5 and PS4 platforms. Despite launching back in 2022, developer Polyphony Digital has continued to routinely push out new updates for GT7 at a frequent cadence. And even though the PS5 generation now seems to be in its final stages, it doesn’t look as though new content for Gran Turismo 7 is going to come to an end any time soon.

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Downloadable soon, update version 1.71 for Gran Turismo 7 most prominently adds four new vehicles to the game for players to drive. The most notable new car of the bunch included here is likely that of the 2008 Caterham Seven Superlight R500. This sleek sports car features one of the most unique designs of any vehicle seen in GT7, and is the one that might players will likely rush to try out for themselves.

As for the other three cars, they’re a bit more standard by comparison. They happen to include the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N, the 1997 Toyota Chaser Tourer V, and the 1997 Toyota Mark II Tourer V. The Toyota cars included here, in particular, are classic Japanese vehicles that, while not flashy in appearance, still boast some power underneath the hood.

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While these new vehicles are the most prominent part of this latest Gran Turismo 7 update, they’re not the only inclusions. Polyphony Digital has also added three new events to World Circuits for players to take part in, while also adding the “Whistler” location in Scapes. None of these additions outright change Gran Turismo 7 in major ways, but they’re more than enough to keep those who are still playing the game busy.

As mentioned, moving forward, it will be interesting to see what PlayStation and Polyphony end up doing with Gran Turismo 7. With the PlayStation 6 presumed to launch in either 2027 or 2028, Polyphony might begin winding down its ongoing support for GT7 in the form of these frequent updates. If it does do this, it might imply that the studio is then working on Gran Turismo 8, which would almost certainly arrive at some point in the PS6 generation.

Then again, given how popular Gran Turismo 7 continues to be, Polyphony could simply remaster or upgrade the game for PS6 platforms once the console becomes available. This would allow it to keep supporting GT7 for many more years down the road, until the presumed GT8 drops. Only time will tell what Polyphony ultimately ends up doing, but in the interim, it doesn’t look like Gran Turismo 7 is in danger of ending these updates any time soon.