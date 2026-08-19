Xbox 25th Anniversary Controller Price and Release Date Leaked in New Report

The release date and price of Xbox’s upcoming 25th anniversary controller has leaked in a new report. Earlier this year, Xbox revealed that it would be releasing a new Xbox Series X console and controller as a way of celebrating the brand’s 25th birthday. For Xbox fans that have been in the ecosystem from the beginning, these new products were especially special, as they feature the translucent green design that is meant to reflect the color of the original Xbox console. Now, for those who have eagerly been waiting to pick up either of these accessories, new details tied to the controller, in particular, have come about.

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According to new info from Dealabs, the Xbox Special Edition X25 controller is set to retail for $79.99. New information on the gamepad is said to be be one of the first big announcements made by Xbox during its upcoming Gamescom event on August 26th. Pre-orders for the controller will then go live on this same date, with units beginning to ship out later in the fall on October 20th.

While we now have specifics regarding the Special Edition Xbox controller, details tied to the 25th anniversary console are still unknown. This report from Dealabs said that the launch date for the console remains unknown, although it’s scheduled to arrive in November 2026. As for its cost, assuming that it retails for the same amount as the 1TB Xbox Series X that is currently being sold, it should go for $800 at a minimum. That being said, because this is a special, limited edition product, Xbox might look to charge even more for this console than normal.

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Although this is a very cool way for Microsoft to celebrate Xbox’s latest milestone, this Xbox Series X console, in particular, is coming about at a very rough time. Console and tech manufacturing costs have shot up drastically over the past 18 months, with Xbox Series X/S hardware having received multiple price increases as a result. This has led to the Xbox Series X retailing for, at a minimum, $250 more than it did upon its release back in 2020. As a result, console sales for both Xbox and PlayStation have started to greatly dwindle in recent months, and have unquestionably killed more widespread interest in produts like this 25th anniversary console that’s on the horizon.

Still, even if console prices are substantially going up, those who want to be part of Xbox’s 25th anniversary can simply snag the controller, which is in line with the cost of past controllers from Xbox. When and if this report is confirmed next week at Gamescom, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the official details here on ComicBook.