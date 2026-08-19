Highly Anticipated Survival Game Confirmed as Xbox Game Pass Day One Release

Just yesterday, Xbox dropped its latest list of upcoming Game Pass titles. The current lineup takes us through September 1st. While there are some exciting additions, there are also some notable losses. Now, however, we’ve got confirmation of another major September release that will be available Day One on Xbox Game Pass. Today, Jagex confirmed that its highly anticipated RuneScape survival spin-off, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, will be available on Xbox Game Pass right at launch. The game leaves Early Access and hits 1.0 (and consoles) on September 15th.

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RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow-dropped into Early Access in April 2025. Since then, Jagex has consistently added new content and improvements to the game in response to player feedback. Now, the game is gearing up for its highly anticipated 1.0 release. This will bring the game to its fully realized form, and it will also mark the game’s arrival on console. Given that RuneScape has never before been playable on consoles, that’s kind of a big deal. Now, Jagex has also confirmed that RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it releases on September 15th.

RuneScape‘s Survival Spin-Off Confirmed as Xbox Game Pass Day One Release

Image courtesy of Jagex, Ltd.

RuneScape itself, especially Old School RuneScape, remains incredibly popular to this day. And thankfully, the original game isn’t going anywhere. But RuneScape: Dragonwilds offers another take on the world. Whereas RuneScape is a point-and-click MMORPG, Dragonwilds is a survival crafting game. So while there are some similarities, including the open world and the presence of multiplayer, Dragonwilds offers a different gameplay loop.

Set on the continent of Ashenfell, the spin-off is a standalone adventure that’s suited to solo players and co-op enthusiasts alike. It incorporates core elements from RuneScape, including high-fantasy adventure and plenty of skills to master. But it’s also very much a survival game at its core, as I discovered when I played during Early Access last year. The blend of familiar and fresh gameplay makes Dragonwilds a unique entry point to RuneScape, one that’s geared towards new and returning fans alike. You can check out the gameplay for yourself in the new RuneScape: Dragonwilds Xbox Game Pass reveal trailer below:

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Clearly, it’s a formula that works. In Early Access, Dragonwilds reached over 1 million players. Given that many gamers prefer to wait for 1.0 before jumping into a new game, a strong early showing like that is a promising start. Now, the game is gearing up for its full release, which will make it the first RuneScape title to release on consoles. RuneScape: Dragonwilds launches on September 15th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And now, we know that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to try out the new RuneScape game for free with their membership.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds joins the list of four other confirmed Xbox Game Pass titles for September so far. Moonlighter 2, SpeedRunners 2, Dune: Awakening, and Minecraft Dungeons 2 will also be added to the Xbox subscription service next month. Additional games will likely be revealed as we approach the end of August. With September packed full of new game releases, there are bound to be a few more exciting Day One additions in store. But before then, we’ve got plenty of August titles to get to.