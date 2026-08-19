Xbox 360’s Forgotten Indie Gem Could Have Rivaled Nintendo’s Metroid

Xbox Live Arcade was where my love of indie games truly began, thanks to titles like Castle Crashers and Limbo. While my friends were playing Halo and Call of Duty, I preferred smaller games without AAA backing. These smaller projects were more experimental, and some have gone on to have strong lasting legacies, while others have faded into obscurity. Microsoft delivered one such game that I deeply enjoyed as a kid because it reminded me so much of Nintendo’s Metroid. Yet today, hardly anyone even remembers this game, which is a shame because it had all the makings of an Xbox franchise.

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On August 19th, 2009, Shadow Complex hit Xbox Live Arcade on the Xbox 360, giving players an unusual action-platformer. It combined 2D exploration, 3D visuals, shooting, puzzles, upgrades, and backtracking. My immediate first thought was that Microsoft somehow got Metroid on Xbox, and that comparison is something to be proud of. It felt like an attempt to modernize Super Metroid, one of the best games in the series, and it found major success.

Shadow Complex Was an Ambitious Xbox 360 Metroidvania

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At its core, Shadow Complex has everything a Metroidvania needs. Players explore a large interconnected environment, acquire new abilities, return to previously inaccessible areas, uncover hidden items, and gradually become more capable. Microsoft described the game around its power-ups, weapons, secret underground setting, numerous items, enemies, and futuristic bosses. Rather than simply recreating a classic 2D platformer, Shadow Complex used Unreal Engine 3 to give the presentation a distinctly modern appearance.

The interesting part is how naturally the shooting fits into that formula. Shadow Complex is fundamentally an exploration game, but aiming operates independently from movement, allowing players to fire at enemies positioned around the environment. This felt revolutionary compared to Super Metroid, and even the series today. It perfectly combined action and exploration, the two pillars of any good Metroidvania.

That combination is why the game still feels unusually easy to imagine as the beginning of something larger. It had a recognizable identity without abandoning the fundamentals that made the genre work. The game was relatively short, which seemed like the best setup for an ongoing series and a strong sequel. And it sold quite well, especially considering the state of the Xbox Live Arcade at that time. In fact, upon release, it was the best-selling single-player XLA game.

Shadow Complex Took Heavy Inspiration From Metroid But Stood Out On Its Own

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The Metroid influence is impossible to miss, with the team openly identifying its inspiration. Shadow Complex took the design philosophy of Nintendo’s iconic series and tried to push that style into new territories. Its release came in a drought of 2D Metroid games due to the push of the GameCube’s Metroid Prime games and Shadow Complex filled that gap remarkably well. Fans wouldn’t see another 2D game from Nintendo until Metroid Dread in 2021.

That philosophy and timing explains why Shadow Complex can feel strangely ahead of its time. The game takes the familiar rhythm of exploration, upgrades, locked passages, and backtracking and places it inside a visually modern action game. Its third-person shooting also gives the player more direct control over combat than traditional Metroid entries. There are challenge rooms and leaderboards as well, adding Xbox-era features to a formula that had traditionally focused almost entirely on solitary exploration.

In retrospect, it almost feels like an unofficial prequel to Metroid Dread in spirit, even though the two games have no narrative connection. Both emphasize movement through hostile environments, acquiring abilities that reshape exploration, and turning previously inaccessible spaces into invitations to return. The comparison is especially interesting because Metroid Dread eventually demonstrated how effectively Nintendo could modernize the formula without abandoning its roots. Shadow Complex was already attempting something similar more than a decade earlier.

Shadow Complex Could Have Become a Series

image courtesy of microsoft

The strongest argument for Shadow Complex becoming a major franchise is not nostalgia, but the game’s own merit. It still holds a Metascore of 88, showing that it wasn’t just a Metroid clone. Reviews highlighted its exploration, shooting, level design, and accessible progression, and it was outperforming several AAA games at that time. Considering what the Xbox Live Arcade was like back then, this makes the game even more impressive.

The game’s reception ands sales should have been reason enough to continue Shadow Complex with a sequel. The game’s narrative and characters were compelling, as was its level and enemy design. Shadow Complex was a major win for the XLA and was easily one of the most ambitious games released during this time despite not being a AAA game.

And yet, Microsoft never turned it into the long-running series it could have been. Attention was turned to other games, like Infinity Blade, leaving Shadow Complex a standalone entry. This is such a missed opportunity, because it could have become a huge series for Xbox and the Metroidvania genre. Years later, Ori and the Blind Forest would fill this spot, but both games could easily have coexisted. The forgotten Xbox 360 indie gem did not need to rival Metroid by replacing it. It only needed the opportunity to become its own series.