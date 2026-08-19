Nintendo Switch 2 Getting One of 2026’s Biggest Upcoming Horror Games

One of the most prominent horror games that is slated to release in 2026 will now be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. While there have already been a number of great horror games that have been released this year, there are still plenty of others poised to arrive in the weeks and months ahead. Titles such as Halloween: The Game, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 are some of the most prominent that are near release, while others such as Until Dawn 2, Resident Evil: Veronica, and Ill will be arriving in 2027. Fortunately, for those who play on Switch 2, a new horror game is set to drop on the platform just in time for spooky season.

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Announced today by Saber Interactive, the developer revealed that Hellraiser: Revival will be launching on Switch in October. First announced last year, the long-awaited new Hellraiser game is set to be one of the most grotesque and eeries titles launching in the final months of 2026. While it was previously only planned to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Saber has now confirmed that a version for Switch 2 is on the way as well, which will allow Revival to be accessible to millions of new users.

What’s even better about this release of Hellraiser: Revival on Switch 2 is that it won’t be coming about after other platforms. Many other Switch 2 titles from third-party publishers have been releasing months after their counterparts on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, which has left Nintendo fans having to wait even longer to experience these games for themselves. With Hellraiser: Revival, however, this won’t be the case, as the game will be launching on Switch 2 on October 8th.

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In addition to confirming its release on Nintendo Switch 2 today, Saber Interactive also pushed live pre-orders for Hellraiser: Revival across digital marketplaces and retail stores. Surprisingly, the game will only retail for $39.99 for its standard edition, which is much lower than many fans had anticipated. The Deluxe Edition of Hellraiser: Revival will then be a bit more costly at a price of $49.99, and will come with a handful of additional in-game items. And for the biggest Hellraiser fans, the Cenobite Edition of Revival is still up for grabs at a cost of $200 and includes a number of physical items tied to the game.

While it remains to be seen if Hellraiser: Revival lives up to the high expectations that fans have had for it, it’s great to see that those on Switch 2 will now be able to give it a shot for themselves. For more on Hellraiser: Revival leading up to its October release date, be sure to keep following our coverage here on ComicBook.