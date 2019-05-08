Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Appears to Have Leaked

Ubisoft hasn’t officially made its big announcement pertaining to the Ghost Recon franchise yet, but it looks like we might already know what’s coming thanks to a leak. Assuming information that’s been seen so far is true, the game will be called Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. An image of a “Wolves Collector’s Edition” for the game appeared in one of Ubisoft’s storefronts before being taken down, but not before it was captured and preserved online.

Players shared news of the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint leak within the Ghost Recon subreddit in a post that included the image in question shown below. Ubisoft has an announcement scheduled to take place on Thursday which it said would have to do with Ghost Recon, so we can expect this special edition and more info on the game itself to be revealed then, assuming the leaks hold up.

More information was shared on Reddit, and though the body of the post has now been deleted, Gamepressure’s report has more details on what’s supposed to be the next Ghost Recon installment. The game is said to take place on a Pacific Island called Aurora and the villain will be Cole D. Walker, a character who was played by Jon Bernthal in the recent expansion for Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Details on the gameplay suggest the new game will focus on a cooperative mode that supports four people, though there’s not any information currently known on the game’s PvP features, if any exist.

As for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s release timing, it’ll supposedly be out on October 4th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Tomorrow’s announcement is said to bring viewers footage from the game’s alpha version, according to Gamepressure, and will show off various game mechanics.

Ubisoft’s announcement is scheduled to take place on May 9th at 11:30 a.m. PT.

