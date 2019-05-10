Ghost Recon Breakpoint Requires Constant Internet Connection

Yesterday, after a week of leaks, Ubisoft revealed Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint to the world, a follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October. In addition to announcing the game and dumping out a healthy look at its gameplay, Ubisoft also confirmed it will not be on Steam, and that The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal stars as the game’s antagonist. Further, Ubisoft clarified that the game isn’t making any political statements, which has earned it praise from some, and criticism from others.

That all said, the latest tidbit about the game to surface is word of an Internet connection. And even if you plan on playing the upcoming game solo, you will still need to be connected to the Internet at all times. In other words, it’s not playable offline, similarly to The Division 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, other multiplayer-focused Ubisoft titles.

#Breakpoint will require an active internet connection like The Division and Rainbow Six Siege. — Ghost Recon Breakpoint (@GhostRecon) May 10, 2019

Interestingly, the aforementioned Wildlands didn’t require an Internet connection. Why Ubisoft decided to change this with Breakpoint is unclear, but hopefully it will provide a reasoning down the road.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is scheduled to release later this year on October 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For information about the game’s various special editions and pre-order bonuses, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s a brief and official pitch:

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op. Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.”

