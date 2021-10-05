New Ghost Recon Free-to-Play Game With Battle Royale Mode Announced

Ubisoft has officially announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play massive PvP shooter with a flagship battle royale mode. The title is set to release for the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Ubisoft Connect with full crossplay support at launch, though no definitive release date has been announced as of yet.

The title, developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, throws players onto an island named Drakemoor with various landmarks and biomes. Expedition is the aforementioned flagship mode and allows over 100 players in three-player squads to take each other on. The point seems to be to gather intel and reach a drop zone for extraction. Once the extraction starts, all remaining players will be made aware of where it is and can try to intervene. Other modes will also be available at launch, but Expedition is the big one.

Ghost Recon Frontline also features a class system that players can upgrade and customize. Three classes, specifically, will be available during the first closed PC test: Assault, Support, and Scout. As the names indicate, the first is largely about fighting in close range and “proficiency maneuvers” while Support is about protection and fortification while Scout is all about recon and pestering from a distance.

“We can’t wait to see players’ reactions during the first test of Ghost Recon Frontline,” said Bogdan Bridinel, Creative Director at Ubisoft Bucharest, as part of the announcement. “We will be working hard to adjust the game accordingly throughout the several live phases planned before launch, as we want to deliver the most polished and entertaining experience possible for players.”

The first closed test for the title will run October 14th through October 21st for PC players in Europe.

