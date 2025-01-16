New Ghost Recon Game Leaked, Releasing Soon

A new Ghost Recon game has leaked online and it’s apparently going to release soon. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon began back on November 13, 2001 with the release of a game of the same name on PC at first, but eventually Xbox, PS2, and GameCube as well. Since then, there have been fourteen Ghost Recon releases when you count both games and expansions. However, over time the releases have slowed down.

At one point, at its peak, Ghost Recon games were flooding the market. In the last eight years though, there have only been two games, and only one in the last five years. These two games are 2017’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and 2019’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Since then it’s been crickets, but it sounds like Ubisoft was working on a new game in secret and it’s going to release soon.

According to Tom Henderson, a new Ghost Recon game, Ghost Recon Over, has been in the works at Ubisoft. It’s unclear if this is a codename or the final name of the game. Whatever the case, the game is supposedly releasing before the end of 2026, so it should be revealed as early as this year, or at the very least, early next year.

Unfortunately, Henderson does not divulge any further specifics on the potential reveal date or release date of the game. Nor are any details on the game are shared by Henderson. What is here should be taken with a grain of salt though. While Henderson is very reliable, especially when it comes to Ubisoft, this is still unofficial information and it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time, assuming it is accurate in the first place, which it most likely is given the quality of the source.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this new report about Ghost Recon report. We do not suspect this will change as it never comments on rumors or reports, or at least very, very rarely does it. If it bucks expectation and does comment though, we will update the story with whatever it provides, salient or not.