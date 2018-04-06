Ghost Recon Wildlands Battle Royale is “Impossible”

Battle-royale games are the new thing. And so is the hunger for battle-royale modes to be in every game where said mode is even slightly plausible.

One game that has seen its fair share of battle-royale mode requests is Ubisoft’s open-world tactical shooter, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. But before the requests could get out of hand, Ubisoft has already come out and rejected the idea.

We understand the allure of the Battle Royale game mode and while it may seem like a natural direction for Ghost War. However, it would involve changes in the game structure and technical challenges that are simply impossible to undertake right now. — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 4, 2018

The key words here are “impossible” and “undertake right now.” The former suggests that a battle-royale mode is never coming. And this is likely the case. The game is already two years old, and to completely rework it in order to make a battle-royale mode seems, one, not cost-effective, but two, just not likely for a game this far into its post-launch cycle.

However, there is a slither of meat left on the bone by the game’s official account by suggesting that while it won’t happen now, it could in the future. Whether this future suggests the future of Wildlands, or the next installment in the series, isn’t clear. However, the account is likely referring to the former.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As hinted at above, it recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, which was accompanied by a new year of content that will start next week with the first update. You can read more about said content below:

The first update, called “Special Operations 1” launching on April 10th will contain:

Teammate Customisation: The most requested feature by the community, Team Customisation will allow players to customise teammate outfits with all items they have unlocked for their own character

PvP Update: A new game mode called “Sabotage” with five exclusive maps, the first of six new PvP classes for Year 2 and new perk and explosive device

PvE Update: A free, themed PvE mission and special challenge with exclusive rewards.

Special Operation I includes the content planned for Updates 5 & 6 from the original Ghost War roadmap.