Ghostwire: Tokyo PC File Size Revealed

When Bethesda’s Ghostwire: Tokyo releases on PC next month, buyers won’t have to worry too much about making space: the game will only require 20GB! That’s a fairly small size, and it should come as a big relief to those planning on checking out the PC version. The number was revealed via the game’s official page on Steam, which also outlined the rest of the necessary requirements. Readers can check out the minimum and recommended settings below:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system





OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER



64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600



CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM



12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)



NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12



Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space



20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage Recommended

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system





OS: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER



64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

Processor: CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600



CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM



16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)



NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

DirectX: Version 12



Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space



20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Storage

For those unfamiliar with the game, Ghostwire: Tokyo is developed by Tango Gameworks. As its name implies, the game is set in a version of Tokyo, where the entire populace has mysteriously disappeared. In their place, the Japanese city has been overrun by Yokai. In his quest to save his family, the hero Akito is accompanied by KK, a spirit detective. KK grants Akito supernatural powers, which he must use to explore Tokyo, and defeat his Yokai enemies. Akito’s quest will take him to a number of locations inspired by the real-life city, including Tokyo Tower, and Shibuya Crossing.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to release March 25th on PlayStation 5 and PC. The game is a timed PlayStation console exclusive, but it will presumably release on Xbox platforms next year. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Ghostwire: Tokyo? Are you surprised by how small the game’s file size is? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!