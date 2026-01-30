One of EA’s Biggest Games Is Shutting Down on Nintendo Switch

One of the biggest games that belongs to publisher Electronic Arts is now set to shut down later in 2026. Over the past year, EA has slowly been shutting down servers and online components to many of its past games. This was most notably seen at the start of 2026 when Anthem shut down, but was joined by other games in franchises like Need for Speed, EA Sports FC, and Dirt all going away as well. Now, another EA game is set to reach the end of its support, although it will only impact one platform.

In a new message on EA’s official website today, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed that it will be making Apex Legends unplayable on Nintendo Switch at the end of the summer. Released in 2019, Apex Legends is EA’s hit free-to-play battle royale game that has become one of the publisher’s largest live-service titles to date. Its port on Switch rolled out in 2021 and has continued to offer a competent yet lower-quality version of the game for Nintendo users to play. Now, Respawn is stopping its support for the Switch edition of Apex Legends and will shut it down for good on August 4, 2026.

This Isn’t All Bad News for Nintendo Fans

The good news with this situation is that Apex Legends will still be playable on Nintendo hardware via Switch 2. Respawn explained that it’s merely ending its support for original Switch consoles so it can offer a higher-quality experience across all platforms. In lieu of the Switch 2 launching last year, it now feels like it can give Nintendo fans the option to play Apex Legends that’s more in line with the versions seen on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

“Apex Legends will continue to be available on all other supported platforms. As we continue to evolve Apex Legends’ content and technical foundation, our goal is to deliver a high quality experience,” Respawn said. “Thanks to Nintendo’s investment in the Nintendo Switch 2, the platform offers a great handheld experience for Apex Legends.”

Prior to this shutdown in August, Apex Legends will continue to receive all of the same content and updates seen across all platforms. This means that everything added to the battle royale shooter in the upcoming Season 28 and Season 29 will still be seen on Switch. Once Season 30 begins, though, this support will finally cease.

