GTA 6 Report Warns of Another Delay

A new GTA 6 report has warned of another delay. Grand Theft Auto VI is the most highly-anticipated and long-awaited video game release of all time. In fact, it is probably the most anticipated and long-awaited release in all of entertainment history, not just in video games. Suffice to say, the world is not going to be able to stomach another release date delay, especially if it moves the Rockstar Games release to 2027. Thankfully, the latest report about the game doesn’t claim the release date is being delayed to 2027, but the physical launch. If this is true, then PS5 and Xbox Series X users will only be able to purchase the game digitally at launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report being circulated online comes from a well-known Polish site, PPE. According to the outlet, GTA 6 will be digital only when it releases later this year because Rockstar Games wants to avoid story spoilers and early gameplay footage leaks, which will inevitably happen if the game gets a physical release at launch. Whether because a retailer breaks street date for various reasons or copies are stolen out of a warehouse or off a truck, someone, if not many, will be getting their hands on GTA 6 early. This is inevitable.

More GTA 6 Information Soon

According to the source, Rockstar Games is eager to avoid this situation, even if it costs it some copies sold out the gate. In fact, this tactic could even lead to more copies sold in the long run, because many will inevitably willl double up to play the game at launch, and then to own a physical edition later when it becomes available at retail.

When in 2027 the physical version will launch, the report does not say, but it is claimed that more information on this will arrive sometime in February. In the meantime, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change. This could be the plan right now, but plans change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has commented on this report. There are a few different reasons pertaining to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.