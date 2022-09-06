MultiVersus: Gizmo Release Date Delayed

In case you somehow missed it, the popular free-to-play platform brawler MultiVersus from developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games revealed a bit of a surprise last week when it shared that Gizmo from Gremlins would be joining the playable roster. Initially, Gizmo was set to drop today, but the developer ultimately delayed his addition slightly -- though not by much.

"Looks like Gizmo is a bit camera shy," the official MultiVersus Twitter account shared late last week. "We're going to need a few more days to coerce him out of his box. He'll now be joining the roster on Thursday, 9/8." You can check out the tweet, as well as a tease at what Gizmo looks like in the video game, embedded below:

Looks like Gizmo is a bit camera shy. We're going to need a few more days to coerce him out of his box. He'll now be joining the roster on Thursday, 9/8. pic.twitter.com/hZSzFMb8Yp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 2, 2022

Gizmo makes for an interesting addition because Stripe, the antagonist of Gremlins, was first revealed as a Season 1 character previously. Despite the fact that both characters might be very similar, Player First Games has been clear since the Gizmo reveal that they "will be separate iconic fighters joining the roster." What that actually looks like in practice remains to be seen, but the given difference is "cute & cuddly or scaley & chaotic."

As noted above, Gizmo is now set to join the playable MultiVersus roster on Thursday, September 8th. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with Season 1 already in full swing. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights that includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of MultiVersus right here.

Are you excited to play Gizmo when he releases later this week? Have you been playing MultiVersus since its Open Beta launched? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!