God of War 6 Hinted at in New Evidence

Santa Monica’s next God of War game has been the center of talk among PlayStation fans for quite some time. Though rumors have circulated, what the next entry would be has remained a mystery as Santa Monica Studio has not officially shared its plans for the future of God of War yet. That said, new information may have revealed the direction the developer plans to take. This has fueled speculation, leading many to believe God of War 6 is in development, and a job posting gives a hint at what fans can expect for Kratos and Atreus’ next journey in the series.

A recent job listing has been posted by Sony seeking a Senior Combat Designer. It specifies that the applicant should have experience in crafting and implementing both enemy encounters and boss fights. These are two major aspects of the God of War series. God of War and God of War Ragnarok are both praised for their combat and have some of the most cinematic fights in gaming.

As the job posting is for Santa Monica Studio, it seems incredibly likely that this is for the next God of War game. This role will work closely with various departments outside of combat design, including animation, level design, character art, visual development, and more. The requirements list experience in “one or more 3rd person melee action RPGs,” which is a major trait for God of War. Considering the cinematic scope of God of War Ragnarok, this all adds up.

There have been rumors that Santa Monica Studio may be working on a new IP, but there is still nothing concrete about this. This Senior Combat Designer role may be for this new project. However, there have also been numerous rumors about a new God of War game, both continuing Kratos and Atreus’ story or being set in the past as a Greek prequel.

Only time will tell what this means for the God of War series. It will certainly add to the speculation and theories about the next game. As Sony and Santa Monica Studio have been mostly silent about the next God of War, it may be some time before fans see any official reveal. With other titles like Ghost of Yotei releasing soon, Sony may want to focus on these games rather than reveal another game in one of its major IPs.

