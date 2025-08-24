Predicting Where God of War Goes After Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok proved to be one of Sony’s best exclusive titles. It followed the highly acclaimed Norse reboot of the series and Kratos’s story. However, it also seemingly ended that story, despite many believing it to be a trilogy. That said, Santa Monica has teased that the God of War series will continue. This has left many speculating whether or not it will continue following Kratos or switch to Atreus as the primary protagonist. God of War: Ragnarok ended neatly, tying up the Norse saga nicely but still allowing room for the series to go in various directions.

It’s hard to see what is next for God of War, as there are many different options. It seems unlikely that another game would remain in the Norse mythology after God of War: Ragnarok, but this isn’t out of the question. There are several rumors surrounding Santa Monica Studios’ plans for the series, though. The most popular theory is that the story goes to the Egyptian mythology, either following Kratos or Atreus. Another suggests a return to Greece and the Greek mythology, and the third rumor is that fans will see more of Kratos as the Norse God of War.

Where Will God of War Go Next?

The most logical continuation of God of War: Ragnarok would be to follow Atreus and Angrboda to Egypt, or, at the least, other realms. Atreus left Kratos to seek out the remaining Giants, and this will take him away from the Norse mythology. If Santa Monica Studios pursues this path, likely, Kratos will not appear, or appear very little, in its next God of War game. Fans may even see more of Tyr if the game follows Atreus traveling to new realms. He could act in a role similar to Kratos or provide advice like Mimir.

The hardest part about justifying this is how combat will be handled. Atreus played much differently from Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. A time skip could see Atreus become a better fighter, but his style naturally seems to be quicker strikes and using his bow. Comparing this to Kratos’s brutal strength, it’s hard to see how it would work. Not only this, but Atreus would be less likely to fight other gods in a different pantheon and would try to talk to them.

There have been rumors of a prequel set in the Greek pantheon featuring Kratos. This would likely be a younger version of Kratos, but we may see something like God of War: Valhalla rather than an actual visit to Greece. The original voice actor for Kratos did not come back for God of War: Valhalla, so it would be interesting to see how a Greece prequel would work, especially considering Christopher Judge declined to voice the younger Kratos. The logistics around this may make it hard to guess how Santa Monica Studios would handle this.

The third theory is that Santa Monica Studios shows Kratos in the role of the Norse pantheon’s God of War. This is the most open of the possible ways forward for the series. There are so many gods and goddesses who were not seen in God of War or God of War: Ragnarok. It would be interesting to see them interact with Kratos now that he is the acting God of War.

Odin has been defeated, and there will likely be a power vacuum even with Kratos there. A game continuing the Norse story could see Kratos working to quell this power struggle. Freya would likely play a big role in this game. Alternatively, we could see a Norse prequel that shows how Kratos came to Midgard and how he met Faye. Seeing the epic fight between Kratos and Faye would be a great way to show how Kratos fell in love with her.

Santa Monica Studios is keeping its plan for God of War close to the chest. When a new God of War game is revealed, fans will likely lose their minds. There are several possibilities where the series could go, and no matter what the studio decides, some fans will be happy while others will be unhappy.

