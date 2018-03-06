God of War’s Director Dives Deep into the Game’s Lore in New Video

With the upcoming God of War having been built from the ground up with the direction of Cory Barlog, it will be interesting to see the fruits of their labor after “ripped the series” apart to build it anew. Part of that restructure included a new take on mythology, on family, and even game mechanics.

The title’s director spoke a lot about the upcoming game at last year’s PlayStation Experience, but it was only recently that a tid-bit of that interview became open to the public. In the video seen above, Barlog opened up about what it meant to dive headfirst into such a beloved franchise and shake things up again, while also revealing just how difficult it was to shift the focus over into the Norse perspective. In an effort to “blend between the fantastic and the real,” there was a lot of research to be had by the team.

Also seen in the video is a closer look at the weapons, runes, and more that players will face in-game, including what Kratos’ son Atreus holds most dear. His son’s journal seems to be more precious than anything else and given the focus, we’re willing to be plays a much larger role in the mythos reflected in the game itself.

With Kratos’ relationship with his own father, Zeus, it’s not difficult to understand the troubles that the pair must face. Kratos has his own issues to work out in order to discover what fatherhood means to him and how his relationship with his own son fosters. This inclusion to the narrative gives the player a richer, more immersive, experience than ever before. It’s also something that many gamers can relate to (not the murder part, we hope) with their own experiences in parenthood.

God of War will launch exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on April 20th. What do you think about the inside looks we’ve had so far into the upcoming game? What are you most looking forward to regarding the shift in direction? If you could pick any mythology for the franchise to go next, what would you choose? Questions, questions, questions! Feel free to sound off with all of your God of War-related thoughts in the comment section below!