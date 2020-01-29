God of War Director Wants Netflix Series

In 2018, SIE Santa Monica, under the direction of Cory Barlog, didn’t just successfully reboot God of War, but created one of the best games on the PlayStation 4. And while at the moment there’s been no concrete word of a sequel, one is presumably already in development and planned to hit in the first few years of the PS5. That said, it sounds like the aforementioned director, Barlog, is game to expand the God of War universe well beyond just a sequel. Responding to a question about what video game franchises lend themselves well to a Netflix-style series, Barlog threw out his recommendation: God of War.

Following this up, Barlog was quick to note that this recommendation is by no means a hint at anything, rather it’s simply what he thinks. According to the director, the world and characters of God of War lend themselves nicely to a television series.

BTW This is not a hint or anything. I just believe that games would make great TV shows because you spend so much time with the characters in fantastic worlds. Games, like TV, are like relationships with the characters, where movies are more like a date. Both can be great.❤️ — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) January 27, 2020

Personally, I don’t agree, but my two cents has little value. If there’s one person who knows God of War not named David Jaffe (the creator of the series), it’s Barlog. In other words, it probably would make for a great TV series, and it seems plenty are already on board.

READY WHEN YOU ARE 🔥🤘🏼🎶 — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) January 28, 2020

Yes to this, but cant help thinking a @grumpygamer penned comedy would be too much fun. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 27, 2020

Um, yes. We need this. We all need this. — Michele Morrow (@michelemorrow) January 28, 2020

