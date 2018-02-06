God of War Will Feature Optional Boss Fights, In Case You’re Not Feeling Up To It

When it came to boss fights in God of War games in the past, you know you couldn’t turn your back on them. Whether facing a giant colossus or someone a little more your size (like, I dunno, Ares?), Kratos never turned away from a good skirmish. But, surprisingly enough, in the forthcoming God of War game, you’ll actually have the option.

While speaking with Game Informer, game director Cory Barlog explained that boss fights will actually be optional this time around. Players will either have the ability to take on large beings (or other tough bosses) head on, or turn away in favor of sticking to the mission at hand. This marks the first time in the series of being able to do so.

This may have folks wondering, “But why would Kratos turn away from such a challenge? He should jump in there and rip their limbs off or something!” Well, there are a couple of factors to consider.

First of all, the mission may be of more importance. Barlog and his team have designed this God of War game to be different from the rest, so it may be more about being cautious in the start of the game – and thus missing out on some big battles until you’re good and ready.

Also, Kratos is older, so he may not be the limb-tearing warrior he was in the past. Can he still kick ass? Sure, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to run into every battle ready to rip everyone’s heads off.

And there’s also his son to consider. Having a young charge around could put him in danger if you get into an epic boss battle – and Kratos has a lot to consider on that front. So maybe taking the easy way out isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Another function that Barlog talked about in the interview was Kratos’ inability to jump. However, according to him, players probably won’t miss it that much, since God of War‘s new combat system is built more towards taking advantage of ground-and-pound, rather than launching opponents into the sky. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, we’ll have no trouble ripping off heads and conquering enemies, even if we can’t jump.

We’ll find out how this battle system fares when God of War releases on April 20 for PlayStation 4!