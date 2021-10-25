God of War for PC Isn’t Being Developed by Santa Monica Studio

PlayStation Studios and developer Santa Monica Studio announced this past week that 2018’s critically-acclaimed action-adventure title God of War would finally be coming to PC in early 2022. Considering that the announcement was shared in part by those at Santa Monica Studio, who created the original game for PlayStation 4, it was assumed that the studio might once again be working on this new PC version. As it turns out, though, this won’t be the case after all, as PlayStation has now revealed that an outside developer is instead handling the majority of the work on this PC port.

In a new statement that was provided to ArsTechnica, those at Sony confirmed that God of War on PC is purely being “overseen” by Santa Monica Studio. Instead, the work to bring the game from PS4 to PC is primarily being done by Jetpack Interactive. Previously, Jetpack Interactive hasn’t worked directly with those at Sony, but it does have a history of porting multiple other titles in the past.

Perhaps the most interesting part about this move from Sony is that the publisher now does have what seems to be its own internal port developer. Earlier this year, Sony acquired the studio Nixxes, which is a prominent studio that has previously ported a number of titles to PC. While Nixxes will surely end up doing future work to bring PlayStation titles to PC, it seems that this acquisition of Nixxes came after Jetpack Interactive had already started its development of God of War for PC.

As a whole, God of War will be landing on PC in a little under three months at this point. The beloved game will be hitting the platform early next year on January 14, 2022.

How do you feel about a developer outside of Santa Monica Studio working on God of War? Does it concern you at all that the PC version could be lesser than the version on PS4? Or do you think that this is purely a good decision to make on Sony’s part? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.