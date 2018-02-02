Rumor: God of War Might Be Getting Its Own PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle

Buzz has begun building at a fever pitch for Sony‘s God of War for PlayStation 4, which recently got a confirmed release date. But that could just be the start of some big things to come for the game, as Sony reportedly is planning bigger.

This story from Game Informer suggests that the publisher is working on a special God of War PlayStation 4 bundle, which is likely to release around the same time as the game. A Bulgarian retailer by the name of Ozone has provided a listing for a God of War Limited Edition PlayStation 4 bundle, and though the art isn’t finalized, it’s likely to include a red and black designed system with a 1TB hard drive, along with a special controller and, of course, a copy of the game. You can see the (not final) box art for the system below.

Sony hasn’t said a word about the possibility of a PS4 Pro God of War bundle, but it seems like a pretty solid move. After all, the company recently released a Monster Hunter World PS4 Pro bundle that sold impressively well – to the point that people are reselling it on eBay for $700 or more. So a God of War themed system with special artwork isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

As far as what the system would sell for, it’d likely go for around $399 or $449, as special systems have sold for in the past, like the Star Wars: Battlefront II bundle that came out last November. That’s not finalized, and we could see a price drop for the console before then, but that seems very likely.

We’ll keep you informed when Sony does officially announce the console, which is likely to be sometime in the next few weeks (perhaps the start of April at the latest, just in time to catch that pre-release God of War hype). You might want to get your reserves in early, because, like the Monster Hunter bundle, this will likely sell out very quickly.

God of War will release on April 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.