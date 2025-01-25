PS Plus Has a Free God of War Download Everyone Missed

PlayStation Plus has a free God of War download that PS5 fans have missed, or at least many PS Plus subscribers on PS5 have missed. This week, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium were updated with God of War Ragnarok. The all-time great PS5 game was added alongside a host of other games. Nobody missed this though. The addition of God of War: Ragnarok was the highlight of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium this month. Those with the game downloaded have an extra free download though that PlayStation has not advertised.

With God of War: Ragnarok, those on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can also claim its free Valhalla DLC that is set after the events of the game. The DLC is free if you have God of War: Ragnarok. However, it does not come with the PS5 game. It is a separate download on the PlayStation Store.

To this end, a PSA post about the bonus free God of War download on the PS Plus Reddit page has been garnering attention and lots of comments of appreciation from subscribers who would have otherwise missed this opportunity.

“Master Thyself. After the events of Ragnarok, Kratos sees a path for himself he never thought possible, bringing him to the shores of Valhalla,” reads an official description of the DLC for those unfamiliar with it. “Accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos embarks on a deeply personal and reflective journey that pushes him to master mind and body as he is confronted with the challenges of Valhalla in an unravelling, replayable adventure that blends the beloved combat from God of War Ragnarok with brand new elements inspired by the roguelite genre.”

Of course, those that claim God of War: Raganrok and the Valhalla DLC via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will only have access to both as long as the former remains a part of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

For those interested in checking out the game and its DLC now that both are free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the former takes between 25 to 55 hours. Meanwhile, the DLC takes about 6 to 10 hours long.