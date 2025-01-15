PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Is Adding 11 Huge Games in January

PlayStation has revealed that 11 new games will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next week. From month to month, the quality of additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog can vary greatly. While some months deliver all-time classics like Red Dead Redemption 2 to the service, others are far more underwhelming and leave a lot to be desired. Luckily, January 2025’s new PS Plus games are largely great and are led by one of PlayStation’s best titles in history.

Set to go live next week on January 21st, this month’s slate of additions on PS Plus is headlined by God of War Ragnarok. The latest entry in the God of War franchise, Ragnarok released in 2022 and has since become one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games ever. It’s being joined on the Game Catalog by standouts that include Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Citizen Sleeper, and Sayonara Wild Hearts, to name a few.

On the PS Plus Classics front, which is only available to PS Plus Premium subscribers, Sony is bringing Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings and Medievil 2 to the platform. Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings released on PS2 in 2009 and is a great addition to PS Plus ahead of the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 later this year. As for Medievil 2, its addition makes the entire Medievil series now available to play with ease on PS5 and PS4.

To get a look at the full list of PS5 and PS4 games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next week, you can check them out below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

God of War Ragnarok (PS5, PS4)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4)

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand (PS5)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, PS4)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)

Anno: Mutationem (PS5, PS4)

Orcs Must Die! 3 (PS5, PS4)

Citizen Sleeper (PS5, PS4)

Poker Club (PS4)

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)