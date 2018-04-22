God of War Patch Lets You Increase Text Size, But It’s Still Too Small

God of War might be the highest-rated new PS4 game of all-time, but it does have one glaring problem: its text is too small.

Normally when people complain about small text, it’s a non-issue, they are just blind. But this time the struggle is real. Luckily, developer Santa Monica Studio is aware of the annoyance, and has issued a new patch to fix it. The problem: it doesn’t fix it enough.

Early this morning Patch 1.12 went live, and it notably added a slider to increase the text size via the Accessibility menu via the game’s settings. But the slider doesn’t make the text bigger, it simply magnifies it. The result, the slightest of improvements that fixes some parts of the game, but isn’t enough to remedy the issue entirely.

Kotaku captured the minute increase by taking a screenshot of the slider at minimum and comparing it to a screenshot of the slider at maximum. As you can see below, when trying to read the game’s codex, the new slider option hardly makes an impactful difference.

Minimum:

Maximum:

For those not rockin’ a 4K TV, or for those who have a smaller TV, or for those who don’t sit four inches away from the screen, the text in certain places of the game is still too small to read, at least comfortably.

Now, I know it isn’t as easy as just making the text bigger, otherwise Santa Monica Studio would have done that. And maybe it’s a problem that will stick, but I hope with some more time and feedback the developer will be able to adequately address the issure. If not, I’m sure I and everyone else will survive. Fortunately, for the game, the text and lore is so good that I don’t mind constantly readjusting my position to read what it is saying, which I suppose is the perk of making a borderline masterpiece, albeit a masterpiece with small text.

Hopefully a new patch further addressing the issue, and with more charitable sliders, is in the pipeline. At the moment though, nothing has been announced.

God of War is available exclusively for the PS4, where it launched this past Friday. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official and raving of the game.