God of War Can Run At 4K and 60fps On PS5

✖

The PlayStation 5 offers a number of updates for classic PS4 games, including 2018's God of War. The game is normally displayed in 1080p with 60fps, but VGTech has discovered that the game can be displayed in 4K with 60fps when played through the PS4 disc without any of the updates that were released after launch. If players choose this method, they won't be able to access the New Game+ mode, or any of the newer accessibility features that have been added. However, for those that want to enjoy God of War in the best resolution possible, the option is there!

VGTech's tech analysis can be found in the video embedded below.

Those that aren't willing to deal with the hassle can always wait for the next entry in the God of War series. The upcoming sequel will likely take full advantage of the PS5 hardware, so 4K seems like a safe bet. Details remain sparse about the game, but all signs point to the title being God of War: Ragnarok. Sony has released a number of hints that the game will deal with the mythological event, and the end of 2018's God of War foreshadowed a battle between Kratos and Thor. The title is expected to release on PS5 in 2021.

It's certainly interesting to see the way that the PS5 hardware is improving older games! While these updates might be of less interest to players that already enjoyed these games on PS4, it does give newcomers to the PlayStation brand some incentive to check them out. Because games like God of War have been out for a few years now, it's also a cheaper software option than the $70 asking price for some of the newer titles available on the console.

Of course, older God of War fans might also want to check out the game on PS5, as the system supports save file imports. For those that never finished the game, or those looking to discover every possible trophy, it's a welcome inclusion. Not every PS4 game has support for this option on PS5, but God of War III Remastered does, as well.

Do you plan on playing God of War in 4K? Is it worth it to you to turn off the game's updates? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!