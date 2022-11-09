God of War Ragnarok Pays Tribute to PlayStation Games in Clever Easter Eggs

God of War Ragnarok pays tribute to some of the biggest PlayStation franchises out there using a creative group of Easter eggs. The God of War franchise is one of the longest-running PlayStation franchises out there. There was an eight-year gap between God of War 3 and God of War (2018), which served as a soft reboot and reimagining of the series, but there was a prequel in 2013 game that ensured the series stayed pretty relevant. However, Sony has managed to build out an extensive roster of other amazing first-party games from its other studios over the years and earned its status of having some of the best single-player exclusives out there.

With that said, God of War Ragnarok has a series of collectibles that can be found in the early hours of the game. Early on, Kratos learns of a series of poems written by someone names Kvasir. There are 14 poems you can find across the game, seemingly limited to Svartalfheim and Alfheim based on what we have found, and the player can read them. Each book has a unique emblem on its cover, some more distinct than others, and the poems are a very clever description of a key PlayStation franchise. We've seen MLB The Show, The Last of Us, Ratchet and Clank, and others. The emblems on the books are typically a character or distinct imagery from the game, so they're usually a good hint at what the poem is. It's never explicitly stated which franchise the poem is about, but the titles are usually very literal translations. For instance, MLB The Show is "Large Society Ground Orb, The Performance" and it describes a game of baseball in great detail.

It's a fun little addition to the game and makes for a more engaging group of collectibles. Given some games opt for really boring things like feathers or whatever, a series of poems about some of gaming's biggest franchises are a great thing to actually want to collect. Mimir will often share more insight about Kvasir with Kratos when he picks up a new poem as well.

God of War Ragnarok is out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9th, 2022. Are you going to pick up the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.