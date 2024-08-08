God of War Ragnarok Requires Nearly 200GB on Steam

After being announced earlier this year during the May PlayStation State of Play livestream, God of War Ragnarok is getting closer to its PC platform launch date, and as such has revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC release for the game. Ragnarok is set for release on September 19th – which gives PC platform users planning to play the game through Steam or the Epic Games Store over a month to plan for a sizable download. A key bit of information in the requirements is how much storage space Steam users will need to download the game, and in this case it’s quite a significant file, with 190GB of space needed to be open for the game.

This is a massive uptick in size for the game, as the PlayStation 5 version was released with a need for 84GB of free space, meaning the game’s file has over doubled in size for PC platforms, hopefully indicating that the already beautiful game has been improved even further and may have some seriously stunning textures and locations for players to bask in as they enjoy the game in its new platform version. Interestingly and maybe a bit disappointing to some players, God of War Ragnarok will also require players to be signed into a PlayStation Network Account in order to play the game, and will not release with Steam Deck compatibility.

The information regarding PC system requirements for God of War Ragnarok comes from a PlayStation Blog post written by Grace Orlady, Lead Community Manager at Santa Monica Studio. The blog post also includes that the game is compatible to support all major graphics card manufacturer technologies, including:

Nvidia DLSS 3.7

AMD FSR 3.1

Intel XeSS 1.3

Frame generation for all technologies utilizing that feature

“These technologies will allow you to play at higher resolutions with superior framerates on all types of hardware,” the post reads. “Inhabiting the Nine Realms are a vast array of diverse locations and creatures. From the lush jungles of Vanaheim to the snowy mountains of Midgard, a beautiful world awaits you!”

Pre-ordering either the standard or digital deluxe editions of the game on PC rewards players with access to two different cosmetics, the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic, both of which will be unlockable as the game’s story progresses.