God of War Ragnarok Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Feature

God of War Ragnarok has confirmed that one of the most beloved features from 2018’s God of War will be returning in the forthcoming sequel. And while there were a ton of qualities in God of War that many fans are surely hoping to see make a comeback, the one that has already been confirmed for a return involves the way in which the game never cuts once you start it up.

Yes, much like the previous game, Santa Monica Studio has now confirmed that God of War Ragnarok is an experience that will never see a camera cut from beginning to end. Ragnarok writer Matt Sophos was specifically the one to make clear that this is something that will be returning in the latest installment in the franchise. When responding to a fan inquiry, Sophos said that God of War Ragnarok will be “one, unbroken shot” in the same way as 2018’s game was.

One, unbroken shot like 2018. — Matt Sophos (@mattsophos) September 9, 2021

In case you’re not too familiar with what this might even be referring to, one of the more unique aspects of God of War is that it didn’t contain a single camera cut in the entirety of the experience. This meant that once you pressed Start to begin the game, you never saw the camera completely stop following the characters on screen until the credits rolled. This decision was one that was meant to make players feel more intimate with the characters, especially Kratos and Atreus. Many fans felt like this goal worked out wonderfully in execution, so it’s not much of a shock to see that it will be coming back for Ragnarok.

As a whole, everything we have seen and heard about with God of War Ragnarok continues to make the title look quite impressive. Sadly, those on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will have to wait a bit longer to actually play it as the game isn’t slated to launch until an undetermined time next year.

Are you happy to hear that God of War Ragnarok is bringing back this single shot much like the previous game?