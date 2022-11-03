God of War Ragnarok PS4, PS5 Performance Settings Revealed

After previews of God of War Ragnarok first offered insights into the game's various performance modes within the settings, PlayStation's Sony Santa Monica has officially confirmed what these modes will look like. The game's got quite the variety of modes offered for those who are looking for either a better resolution or a better framerate with different options offered on the PlayStation 5 as well as the PlayStation 4. The game itself will be out in just under a week now, so while we haven't seen actual gameplay showing off these different modes yet, players will soon be able to see the differences for themselves on November 9th.

The different performance modes were shared in an infographic by the God of War Ragnarok developer. Six of the different modes are available on the PlayStation 5 while the PlayStation 4 offers three different options. Those are outlined below:

PS5 Modes

Favor Performance: 1440-2160p, 60FPS Target

1440-2160p, 60FPS Target Favor Performance + HFR: 1440p, Unlocked 60FPS

1440p, Unlocked 60FPS Favor Performance + HFR + VRR: 1440p, Unlocked 60FPS

1440p, Unlocked 60FPS Favor Quality: 2160p [Native 4K], 30FPS Target

2160p [Native 4K], 30FPS Target Favor Quality + HFR: 1800-2160p, 40FPS Target

1800-2160p, 40FPS Target Favor Quality + HFR + VRR: 1800-2160p, Unlocked 40FPS

PS4 Modes

(PS4 Pro) Favor Performance: 1080-1656p, Unlocked 30FPS

1080-1656p, Unlocked 30FPS (PS4 Pro) Favor Quality: 1440-1656p, 30FPS Target

1440-1656p, 30FPS Target Standard: 1080p, 30FPS Target

With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!



Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETb — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 3, 2022

"HFR" in these modes stands for "high frame rate" which looks to push the performance beyond 60FPS via the unlocked frame rate, but in order to use that option, you'll have to have a device that can support that kind of display like a monitor or a TV with a higher refresh rate. Similarly, the "VRR" – the "variable refresh rate" – will have to be something that your display device explicitly supports.

Once the game is actually out, we can no doubt expect detailed breakdowns from users and content creators listing exactly what frame rates and other performance outputs Ragnarok is capable of when tested during various parts of the game. For now, players can look forward to testing out these new performance modes when the game launches next week on November 9th.