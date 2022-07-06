God of War Ragnarok's Fenrir Is Likely an Ally to Kratos and Atreus

Warning: Spoilers for 2018's God of War are present throughout this entire article. Do not read onward unless you want to ruin one of the best games of all-time for yourself.

Alongside announcing the long-awaited launch date for God of War Ragnarok today, a new trailer for the game confirmed that the mythical wolf Fenrir will be appearing in the game. The trailer in question presented Fenrir in such a way that it seems like the monstrous creature will be a boss that Kratos and Atreus will have to fight in Ragnarok. In all likelihood, though, Fenrir will instead probably be an ally to the father-son duo.

For those unaware of Norse mythology, Fenrir is actually the son of Loki. And if you're wondering how that makes any sense considering that Loki often takes the form of a human, well, just try not to dwell on it too much.

As the end of God of War established, though, Atreus is going to be Loki in this Norse world that Santa Monica Studio is creating. And while we don't know everything that this might entail, it does imply that Fenrir and Atreus will be on the same side within the ongoing collapse of the Norse pantheon.

One other reason why this seems extremely feasible is that in 2018's God of War, the World Serpent (Jörmungandr) also teamed up with Kratos and Atreus. Like Fenrir, the World Serpent is another child of Loki and Angrboda, the latter of whom will be introduced in God of War Ragnarok. While the World Serpent was initially presented as a potential threat in a 2017 trailer for God of War (which was done in a similar fashion compared to what we saw with today's Fenrir trailer), the monstrous snake ended up being a friendly face in the long run. In fact, the World Serpent even mentioned at one point that Atreus was familiar to him, despite the fact that the two had never met before.

And if you needed even more proof that Fenrir will likely be teaming up with Kratos and son, well, PlayStation itself isn't even referring to the wolf as a foe. On the PlayStation Blog, it is said that this new trailer shows off "some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus could find themselves up against as Ragnarök approaches." The use of "could" here very much seems to imply that not everything might be as it seems in this video, even though Fenrir is clearly being shown initially as a beast to be reckoned with.

All of this is to say that the events that will play out within God of War Ragnarok should be quite thrilling. And even if Fenrir isn't going to be a "villain" that Kratos and Atreus will have to fight, they'll surely have their hands full with the likes of Thor, Freya, and Odin.

God of War Ragnarok is poised to launch later this year on November 9th and will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.