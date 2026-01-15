God of War Ragnarok Gets First New PS5 Update in Nearly a Year, Here’s What It Does

Santa Monica Studio has today released its first new update for God of War Ragnarok in nearly a year. While Ragnarok launched all the way back in 2022, Santa Monica Studio has continued to release new patches at a steady cadence that would add new content to the game. This most notably took the form of 2023’s God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla update, alongside last year’s Anniversary patch. Since the release of that Anniversary patch, though, essentially nothing else has been done to GoW Ragnarok, which led fans to believe that work on the game was finally at its end. As we’ve learned today, however, this isn’t the case just yet.

As of this week, God of War Ragnarok update version 6.06 has rolled out on PS5 platforms only. The patch doesn’t look to make any sweeping changes to Ragnarok itself, nor does it provide any bug fixes. Instead, it merely makes the newest God of War game compatible with Sony’s new “Power Saver” mode that is available on PS5 and PS5 Pro platforms. Plenty of other first-party games from PlayStation have received this feature over the past few months, and God of War Ragnarok is now the latest.

Here are the full patch notes for this new God of War Ragnarok update if you care to see them for yourself:

Adds compatibility for Power Saver mode on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

If you’re not familiar with Power Saver mode on PS5, it essentially does what its name implies. This feature lets the PS5 console itself draw less power than normal when playing specific games at the cost of reduced performance. Since Power Saver doesn’t work naturally with every game in the PS5 library, developers have to push out patches for their games to ensure that they can take advantage of the mode, hence the need for this Ragnarok update.

Moving forward, there’s a good chance that this might truly be the final update that God of War Ragnarok receives. Given that there were no other adjustments made to the game with this patch, it seems like Santa Monica Studio is done altering what’s found in Ragnarok itself. Then again, if Sony pushes out another upgrade for the PS5 in the future similar to what has been seen with Power Saver mode, perhaps we’ll get a new patch for Ragnarok at that time.

