God of War Ragnarok Anniversary Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for God of War Ragnarok has today gone live across PS5, PS4, and PC. This past week, developer Santa Monica Studio announced that it would soon be releasing a new patch for GoW Ragnarok that would celebrate the 20th anniversary of the God of War franchise. Specifically, this celebration would take the form of new in-game cosmetics that players would be able to attach to Kratos, Atreus, and other various weapons. Now, for those looking to check out these new accessories for themselves, the update that adds this new content is available now.

As a whole, this anniversary update for God of War Ragnarok is a pretty small one. The main thing that has been added is a new skin for Kratos that is meant to resemble a bonus skin that first appeared in God of War 2. Atreus, Freya, and new looks for the weapons that Kratos boasts are also part of this patch. Outside of these new cosmetics, though, Santa Monica Studio doesn’t seem to have changed anything else in God of War Ragnarok that would impact gameplay.

Despite these few changes, if you want to look at the full patch notes for this new God of War Ragnarok update today, you can find them attached below.

Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos

Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance

Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)

Dark Odyssey Companion Armor

Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus

Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya

Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments

Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rönd

Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Rönd

Edit Appearance for Weapon & Shield Attachments

With the addition of the new Dark Odyssey weapon attachments and shield rönd in the patch, we have added the ability to use the ‘Edit Appearance’ feature on those components of Kratos’ arsenal.