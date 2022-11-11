Every God of War Game Ranked

God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs. With God of War Ragnarok now available to play on PS5 and PS4, we decided to look at the franchise as a whole and pass judgment on every God of War game from best to worst.

8. God of War: Ascension (Photo: PlayStation) Not only is God of War: Ascension largely unneeded and unimportant, but it's the only game in the series that many fans would deem as bad. In addition to featuring one of the worst combat systems and stories, Ascension is also the only God of War game that contains a (poor) multiplayer mode. Ascension largely felt like a trend-chasing game when it released near the end of the PS3's life cycle and proved to be a big reason why Santa Monica Studio would later reboot the franchise.

7. God of War: Chains of Olympus (Photo: PlayStation) Chains of Olympus was well-regarded when it was released for being the first God of War game on a handheld platform, but that's about all that it really has going for it. Compared to other installments in the series, Chains of Olympus is incredibly straightforward and merely hits all the typical gameplay beats that you'd expect from a God of War game. Without anything else noteworthy when it comes to story and gameplay, it definitely ranks as one of the lesser entries in the saga.

6. God of War (2005) (Photo: PlayStation) The impact of the original God of War cannot be understated as it's the game that started it all. That being said, God of War 1 doesn't hold up all that well by modern standards both in combat and storytelling. Everything that is seen in the original title was also later improved on in future entries, which puts it toward the middle of the pack.

5. God of War: Ghost of Sparta (Photo: PlayStation) Ghost of Sparta is an incredibly solid God of War entry that holds up well to this day. While it was largely slept-on when it launched on PSP back in 2010, it tells one of the most interesting stories within the entirety of the series that leans heavily on Kratos's childhood. Compared to Chains of Olympus, Ghost of Sparta actually tried to implement a handful of new ideas and mechanics, which makes it the better of the two God of War entries on PlayStation's handheld platform.

4. God of War 3 (Photo: PlayStation) God of War 3 ended Kratos's time in the Greek pantheon with a bang. From start to finish, God of War 3 is a thrill ride through Mount Olympus that rarely has any lulls or low points. Not only does it feature some of the best boss fights and weapons in the entire God of War series, though, but it adequately wrapped up Kratos's arc that began two games prior. Pound for pound, God of War 3 might be the most purely enjoyable game in the entire franchise, which makes it easy to go back and play to this day.

3. God of War 2 (Photo: PlayStation) God of War 2 was the high point for the series in its Greek setting. As the first game directed by Cory Barlog, God of War 2 raised the stakes for the franchise in a major way and helped drastically flesh out Kratos's character. While the original God of War set the stage for what was to come, God of War 2 legitimized the property that much more and turned it into a pillar of the PlayStation brand.

2. God of War Ragnarok (Photo: PlayStation) God of War Ragnarok is the newest entry in the series, and it's absolutely one of the best. Following up on the events of 2018's God of War, Ragnarok tells another heartfelt story centered around Kratos and Atreus as they look to navigate a growing conflict throughout the Norse Realms. And while Ragnarok's story is gripping from start to finish, it's the game's drastic changes to the God of War gameplay formula that really sets it apart compared to every other entry. Read our full review of God of War Ragnarok right here.