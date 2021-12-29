God of War Ragnarok Release Date May Be Closer Than Expected

The release date for God of War Ragnarok might be even closer than many fans once expected. Within the past day, a recent leak suggested that the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War would launch in September 2022. While this window was one that seemed more likely than not to be a placeholder, a new development today has suggested that this potential launch window could be even closer.

As of today, God of War Ragnarok has now officially received a rating designation for the region of Saudi Arabia. Unexpectedly, Ragnarok was given the equivalent of an “M” rating for the country, which is something that many fans could have surely predicted a long time ago. That being said, what’s important about this development isn’t the fact that God of War Ragnarok received an M rating, but instead, the fact that it has been rated whatsoever.

God of War Ragnarok has been rated “M for 18+” by The official account of the age classification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Typically, video games only receive official ratings like this when they happen to be nearing launch. Rating a game is one of the final steps that are needed in order for a title to end up hitting store shelves. Sometimes, these ratings (especially in other regions) end up coming about far sooner than expected, but regardless, the fact that we have seen the game receive any sort of rating at this point tells us that launch plans could be right around the corner.

Currently, PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio have only gone so far to commit to releasing God of War Ragnarok at some point in 2022. And while many naturally assumed that the game wouldn’t launch until the back half of the year, primarily because Horizon Forbidden West is the big PlayStation game in the first half of 2022, perhaps this launch date estimation from fans was off. Even though we shouldn’t get too excited just yet about God of War Ragnarok launching in the first half of next year, there’s now hope that we’ll learn something more about the title soon enough.

