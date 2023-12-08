God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Announced for PS5

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla has been announced at The Game Awards. The God of War series is one of PlayStation's leading franchises having started back in the early 2000s with the PlayStation 2. It was praised at the time for its violent and satisfying combat along with its epic scale. The series faded away toward the end of the PS3's life cycle with God of War 3 and a prequel game called God of War: Ascension. It came back almost a full decade later with God of War, a soft reboot that took on a much more mature story, a totally new combat system, and a focus on the emotional toll of Kratos' past. God of War Ragnarok was met with critical acclaim when it launched last year, but it left fans to wonder what comes next.

Well, wonder no more! During The Game Awards, it was announced that God of War Ragnarok is getting a new DLC called Valhalla. The new DLC will be completely free and place us back in the shoes of Kratos as he goes on a "deeply personal" and "reflective journey". The DLC looks like it will focus on testing Kratos' limits as he conquers challenges and bosses in a new rougelite adventure. The DLC will release for free next week on December 12th, which makes for a pretty fun surprise for fans. You can read a description and see the trailer for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla below.

"Embark with Kratos to Valhalla on a deeply personal and reflective journey towards a future he never thought possible. Master challenges of mind and body on an unraveling adventure that blends the beloved combat from God of War Ragnarök with brand new elements inspired by the roguelite genre."

It looks like Atreus will not be present in the DLC, so we can expect this to take place after God of War Ragnarok's story. At the end of that game, Atreus decided he needed to go off on his own and split ways with his father. The two had an emotional goodbye and it's unclear what the next God of War game may look like. Will it exclusively center around Atreus? Who knows! Either way, this DLC looks like it will give Kratos a chance to reckon with his demons on his own. It's unclear how long it will take players to complete it, but the fact that we hadn't really expected DLC makes it a welcomed addition to the game.

Will There Be Another God of War?

It seems likely we'll get a new God of War, as Ragnarok has sold 15 million copies to date. With that much success, it seems likely PlayStation would want to keep the momentum going and ensure there are more sequels. It took about 4 years for Ragnarok to release, but it likely would've come out sooner without the pandemic. Hopefully we could expect a new God of War game in a similar timeframe.