New RPG Set in the God of War Universe Leaked

According to more than one report to surface this weekend, Santa Monica Studio — the team behind the God of War series — is working on a new RPG set in the God of War universe. In essence, this will be a new IP, but won’t technically be a new IP, as it will be set in the universe of God of War. In the process, we have also received an update on the release date of the next God of War game, which is very far away and seemingly a PS6 game.

There are a few different sources with a range of information; the meatiest report comes from Ashong, a well-known source in the God of War community, specifically. In a thread on video game forum Reset Era, one user speculated that Santa Monica Studio’s next game is an RPG, to which the insider responded with the eyes emoji. Meanwhile, in the same thread, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, one of the most respected sources in the industry, said, ‘I suppose now it’s become obvious what I meant by ‘not a new IP, but it might feel like one.’ The context here is a LinkedIn page of a senior writer at the studio that notes they are working on “a new franchise within the God of War universe.’

RPG Set in the Universe of God of War

It’s expected that this game is specifically the long-rumored game from Cory Barlog, the creative director of 2018’s God of War reboot. There has been an occasional rumor that suggests the game is going to star Freya, but neither this nor the Barlog connection is floated by either of the aforementioned sources. Industry insider Nick Baker did say this weekend, though, that this mystery project is being helmed by Barlog.

What seems clear at this point is that the next game from the PlayStation studio is going to be an RPG, or at least a game with RPG elements, set in the God of War universe. And this game will be shepherded by Cory Barlog. The scuttlebutt about Freya being the protagonist is far more scattered and wholly uncertain at this point.

Obviously, this is bad news for those hoping for a God of War: Ragnarok successor soon. This mystery game is at least a year out, if not two, if not more. This means the next God of War game is several years away, at the bare minimum, and likely a PS6 game as a result. And this would explain why remakes of the first three games are in the works, and there was a stealth drop of a new spin-off last month as well.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, as nothing here is official information.