God of War 1-3 Remakes Announced, New God of War Game Out Today

PlayStation has announced that it is early in development on remaking the first three God of War games and has also released a brand-new entry in the series today. Over the past year, we’ve heard a litany of rumors that have suggested developer Santa Monica Studio was working on new versions of God of War, God of War 2, and God of War 3, while also working on a new Metroidvania-style spin-off in the series. Now, at long last, PlayStation has confirmed these rumors to be true with a wave of new reveals.

Announced to close today’s new State of Play, Santa Monica Studio revealed that it’s completely remaking the first three God of War installments. This project was stressed to still be very early in development, and as such, no gameplay footage was shared. Original Kratos voice actor TC Carson also said that news on this endeavor would likely go silent for a prolonged period of time, which means that we won’t see anything new from this God of War Trilogy Remake for a couple of years. Still, for it to be announced in any capacity is quite exciting and gives God of War fans plenty to look forward to.

You can get a look at this teaser trailer for the God of War remakes right here:

A New God of War Game Is Out Now

Shockingly, PlayStation has also stealth-released a new God of War game titled God of War Sons of Sparta. The much-rumored 2D action game centers around a young version of Kratos and his brother, Deimos. Developed by Mad Cat Studios, this is canonically the first entry in the God of War saga and looks to feature much of the fast-paced action the series is known for, albeit in a different style.

All in all, there’s a ton now happening with God of War. Outside of Sons of Sparta and the trilogy remakes, a God of War TV series is also in the works at Prime Video. Casting for the show has picked up steam in recent months and will feature the likes of Ryan Hurst, Alastair Duncan, Callum Vinson, and Mandy Patinkin. The series doesn’t yet have a release date, but filming is expected to begin this year, which could lead to an arrival in 2027.

