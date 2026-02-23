God of War Fans Are Obsessing Over a Potential Change in the Trilogy Remake

As someone whose first God of War was the 2018 reboot, I was beyond excited when Santa Monica Studio revealed the original trilogy was being remade after shadow dropping God of War: Sons of Sparta. My own excitement paled in comparison to those who grew up playing the original games and their fluid action combat. Seeing that era return with modern technology is an opportunity to revisit what made these games incredible, while also giving new fans a chance to experience the series beginning and Kratos’ origins. But amidst the excitement is a heated discussion, and not one I expected.

The trilogy remake is a chance to revisit one of PlayStation’s greatest trilogies, but it also raises questions about respecting history and the original trilogy’s tone. With the gaming industry and public perception in a different place, fans have turned their attention to the game and one debated aspect. The original God of War series featured adult themes where Kratos could engage in sex, including with the goddess Aphrodite. Now, fans are wondering if Santa Monica Studio will censor or remove these moments altogether. The obsession over whether these minigames will remain highlights broader concerns about censorship, modernization, and how the remake may bridge the gap between the classic trilogy and the storytelling style introduced in God of War.

Fans Are Split Over Whether the Remake Should Preserve the Original Tone

image courtesy of santa monica studio

In addition to whether the trilogy will change its gameplay to match God of War 2018, one of the biggest debates surrounding the remake centers on tone. The original games were unapologetically brutal, loud, and fueled by rage. Kratos was defined by vengeance, not the introspection he is known for now. Bringing those stories into a modern remake raises questions about whether Santa Monica Studio should maintain the chaotic energy of the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 era or lean toward the more grounded nature of the Norse saga. Fans are vocal on both sides, particularly about how these changes will affect the game’s tone.

Those who want the remake to stay faithful argue that the original trilogy stands on its own. This version of Kratos existed before he reflected on his choices and before the series explored themes of fatherhood and accountability. This era was defined by spectacle and violent excess, and changing that too heavily would rewrite an important chapter of gaming history. This revolves heavily around Kratos and his character. He was brutal and did what he wanted. Compared to Kratos in the Norse saga, these are two very different men. The changes to Kratos heavily affected the gameplay, and it remains to be seen how this affects the trilogy remake.

Others believe modernization is inevitable. They argue that the smoother camera work, narrative pacing, and cinematic presentation from the 2018 reboot could enhance the storytelling in the older games. The technology of the time created limitations, but the original games worked well with the hardware of the time. A fully rebuilt trilogy using today’s tools could bridge the emotional gap between the original Kratos and the later, more mature version. The real question is whether doing so would amplify the series or erase the aspects that made the classics so memorable. With this, one particular aspect has been brought to the forefront of the conversation.

The Sex Minigame Debate Has Become Shockingly Big

image courtesy of santa monica studio

While the conversation about tone and gameplay is expected, the most surprising debate involves whether the remake will retain the infamous minigames that appeared in the early God of War games. Since Santa Monica Studio revealed the trilogy remake, fans have been obsessing over this aspect. In the grand scheme of the trilogy, these moments are small and completely unrelated to Kratos’s character arc. Yet their potential removal has become a symbol of a larger conversation about authenticity, censorship, and respecting the vision of the games that started one of PlayStation’s biggest franchises.

Players who grew up with the original games see those scenes as part of the era’s design sensibilities. They were over the top, comedic, and reflective of a time when games pushed boundaries simply because they could. To many fans, their removal would signal a sanitization of a franchise that once prided itself on shock value. While I never viewed these minigames as essential, I do understand why they are part of people’s memories. They were undeniably a product of their time. And while they primarily have no impact on the game, the interaction with Aphrodite completely revolves around this mechanic.

On the other side are players who feel the remake does not need to include features that feel outdated or unnecessary for modern audiences. Santa Monica Studio moved away from that style long before the Norse reboot, proving the franchise no longer needs comedic provocations to define its identity. They also have little to no impact on the narrative as is. But Baldur’s Gate 3 proved how appealing romance can be in a game, so the trilogy remake could expand on these scenes to make them more impactful and meaningful. Whether kept or removed, this debate reveals how deeply players care about historical accuracy, even for elements that played a tiny part in the original experience.

Will the Trilogy Adopt the 2018 Style or Stay Classic?

image courtesy of santa monica studio

While there is a vocal minority discussing God of War’s more adult scenes, the vast majority of players are more interested in the gameplay. God of War 2018 plays vastly differently from the original trilogy. So the biggest question is whether the remake will adopt the over-the-shoulder perspective and narrative-heavy presentation. Changing the trilogy to match this would unify the franchises under one cohesive style. Other major series have done this, or made changes to classic games to be more modern, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake. Making this change would make the games more accessible to those who first met Kratos in the Norse saga.

However, the original combat system remains beloved for a reason. Its fast combos, wide camera angles, and enemy-dense arenas are fundamentally different from the slower, more deliberate approach of the reboot. Rebuilding the trilogy in the 2018 mold would mean rethinking its core identity and making complete overhauls to the games. Many players are naturally wary of such dramatic changes. The games could easily lose their identity with such a change, and it would not truly fit Kratos’ mentality during the Greek era. Additionally, with no way to play the original trilogy on modern consoles, players would consider the remakes rather than the original games when looking at God of War’s foundation.

Most likely, the remake will land somewhere between the two extremes. Modern lighting, animation, and camera direction could elevate the trilogy while preserving its original personality. The best remakes manage to feel timeless rather than transformed, showing why the original games were so beloved. Fans want the same Kratos who raged across Greece, not a retelling filtered through who he would eventually become. If Santa Monica Studio can strike that balance, this project could become a definitive edition of one of gaming’s most influential action sagas.

