God Of War’s E3 Mural Is Finished, Save For What Could Be The Release Date

Sony means serious business for its God of War revival at E3 this year. Not only will the game get huge presence at this year's Sony press conference, but it'll also get an hour of presentation at the E3 Coliseum event, taking place down the street at the Novo Theater. And it also appears that Kratos is conquering outside the expo hall as well.

We reported earlier in the week that a huge God of War mural was being prepped on the side of a building in the downtown area, close by the convention center and the Novo Theater. In it, you can easily see Kratos and his son as they prepare to take on dangers in a Norse-based world. Now that the mural is complete – well, almost – you can get an idea of what it's about.

And we say "almost" because there's a corner missing in the photo below, provided by MonkeyFlop on Twitter. He notes, "New God of War update, but wait there's something missing can you guys figure it out?" More than likely, the poster seems to be hiding the possible release date for the game, or perhaps another feature, like PlayStation VR support or another character that could somehow tie in with the series. We'll probably have to wait until Monday to find out, when Sony holds its annual E3 press conference.

Another eagle-eyed fan of the game also spotted a photo indicating a complete God of War poster, possibly the same one from the same building. Except…this one has a release date for this year, dated on November 28th, 2017. However, this has yet to be confirmed, as someone could've easily faked the date and put it in there. Plus, it's different, showing more complete without that one corner missing. So take it with a grain of salt.

Sony is sure to announce the release date for God of War at this Monday's event, and everyone's wondering whether it will make the cut this year or arrive sometime early next year. Whatever the case, we certainly need more Kratos in our lives.

God of War will arrive eventually for PlayStation 4.