‘God of War’ is on Sale for $49

If you didn’t grab God of War for the PlayStation 4 when it was eligible for a 20% pre-order discount for Amazon Prime members, and you still haven’t grabbed it after all of the stellar reviews, now is the time to remedy that. NewEgg is currently selling the game via their eBay store for $48.99 with free shipping. Quantities are limited, and the deal could end at any time, so jump on it while you still can.

On a related note, Loot Crate’s one-time-only God of War crate is available to order right here for $49.99. Inside you’ll find “exclusive collectibles, apparel and more designed using in-game assets” with a total value that exceeds $90. A “high quality hoodie” will be part of the crate and you’ll also get a bonus challenge coin while supplies last. The God of War limited edition crate will ship in June of 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally, GameStop has unveiled two new TOTAKU figures of Kratos and his son Atreus ahead of the release of God of War on April 20th! Both of the figures stand around 3.9-inches tall.

“The father and son duo will join the TOTAKU Collection (pronounced Toe-Tak-Oo), a unique series of highly detailed figurines from video game franchises past and present. The collection already features a whole collection of figures from games such as Tekken, Crash Bandicoot, Little Big Planet, Bloodborne and WipEout.” You can order the Kratos figure here and the Atreus figure here for $9.99 each. The entire TOTAKU collection is available here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.