God of War Gets a Second San Diego Comic-Con Panel This Week

We already knew that Kratos would be getting a great deal of attention at San Diego Comic-Con this week with a jam-packed panel featuring director Cory Barlog alongside Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and Pacific Rim: Uprising helmer Steven S. DeKnight to discuss Reimaging Myths in video games and film. But it looks like that wasn’t enough to contain the God of War as a second panel has been announced!

From Panel to PlayStation: A New Beginning For God of War is set to take place on Saturday July 21 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM in room 5AB. During that time, Barlog will team up with a number of people on the development team to discuss the game’s upbringing from a simple comic book into the game of the year contender that it is today. And you’ll also get to see some exclusive prototypes and visuals including a first look at the Barlog-written short story that inspired the game!

The full panel description can be found below:

“Experience how the reinvigoration of one of Sony PlayStation’s most beloved franchises, God of War, began with a simple comic and what it took to reach store shelves. Members of the pre-production team Cory Barlog (game director), Joe M. Kennedy (senior concept artist), Eric Williams (senior designer), and Bruno Velazquez (animation director), with moderator Alanah Pearce, share their stories, deleted scenes, and early prototypes and visuals, including “The Hunt,” an original short story and comic by Cory Barlog.”

While there has been talk that the sequel to God of War is already in development, you probably shouldn’t expect anything to be revealed during the panel. However, you will get some insight into the development of this hit game along as a few details leading into Kratos’ upbringing to the gaming scene. It’s something that die-hard fans of the series won’t want to miss. Actually, you should go to both panels if you find the time!

So if you’re headed to San Diego Comic Con this weekend and can bear the enormous crowds that will be on the show floor, stop by and take in a story or two. Who knows, you just might learn enough about Kratos to give the game another run. And, this time, on a higher difficulty!

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.