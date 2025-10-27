Canceled God of War Game Leaks in New Images

New images from a canceled God of War game at PlayStation have now leaked online. At the start of 2025, it was reported that Sony had scrapped its plans for a new God of War installment. Surprisingly, this entry was being worked on at developer Bluepoint Games and was meant to be a multiplayer, live-service title in nature. This drastic departure in format led some fans to believe that this cancellation might have been a good thing, but there was still curiosity about what this game may have ended up looking like. Now, we have at least a small glimpse thanks to some screenshots that have hit the web.

Coming by way of MP1st, a slew of images that are said to stem from this canned God of War game have been unveiled. The screenshots are mainly of various environments that would have been featured in the title had it seen the light of day. There’s not a lot that can be gleaned from these pics, but the game would have been set during the Greek era of the God of War series and not the Norse.

You can get a look at some of these images from the canceled God of War title for yourself right here:

These are *supposedly* screenshots from a cancelled GOD OF WAR multiplayer game by Bluepoint Games, taking place in Greece.



It is likely this would’ve taken place before GoW3.



Sony lost confidence in the long-term viability of this project and cancelled it in January 2025. pic.twitter.com/Nrkxp8ThoW — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) October 26, 2025

When it comes to additional details on this mysterious God of War project, there’s still a lot shrouded in mystery. The game is said to have been set before the events of God of War 3, as the Greek god Hades would have played a pivotal role. Other than this, it’s not known if players would have controlled Kratos in this game or if it would have instead centered around different characters.

If nothing else, though, this game shows that PlayStation is still willing to greenlight projects that are set earlier in the God of War timeline. This is particularly notable as rumors and reports over the past year have suggested that a new GoW title set in Greece is in the works and could be revealed soon. While it’s difficult to know if these rumors will prove to be true any time soon, perhaps PlayStation will surprise fans with a major reveal before 2025 comes to a close.

