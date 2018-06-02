God of War Has One Secret Nobody Has Discovered Yet

More than a month later, the God of War buzz has begun to simmer down. But while the industry and gamers move on, some remain enamored and subsumed in the game’s large world that is pack full of content, discoveries, and stories. And this is good, because according to the game’s Creative Director Cory Barlog, not everything in it has been discovered.

According to Barlog, while players have managed to nearly discover and excavate every bit of content in the game, one thing has remain undiscovered.

Word of one remaining mystery came during a recent interview with Gaming Bolt, when the topic of secrets within the game reared its head.

While noting that he was impressed there were secrets that took gamers — a thorough bunch — more than week to discover, the director eluded to the holy grail of God of War secrets, which somehow (emphasis on the somehow) has managed to go undiscovered, at least to the knowledge of the director.

“I always think that people usually figure things out within hours, and the fact that we went a week without people figuring things out was impressive,” said Barlog. “It would be like the nuclear disarmament cinematic in Metal Gear that only got leaked because of a bug or something, and it probably would have gone unnoticed beyond that otherwise… I don’t think I have anything as amazingly meta as that. But I still think there is one thing that no one has found yet that I know for certain, because I haven’t seen any stories about it. Now I’m not going to tell you what that is, but I don’t know if there’s any cinematics per se, it seems like people have been able to get all the permutations. Not one person, but everyone collectively.”

Secrets in games these days are often unearthed in rapid fashion by gamers, which is partially thanks to the present-day Internet. The days of secrets going undiscovered for months, let alone years, is quite rare. However, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that after a month, not everything in God of War has been found, the game is pretty pack full of content after all.

Whether this secret is anything significant or not, who knows. It’s substantial enough that Barlog is keeping tabs on it, so that must mean at least something.

The Internet is pretty good at unearthing things though, so I suspect the last survivor of God of War secrets will be found soon enough.