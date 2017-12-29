New God Of War Statue Shows Off Kratos And His Son In Epic Detail

Sideshow Collectibles does it again with their highly stylized and incredibly realistic statue creations. This time, it’s Kratos and his son Atreus coming to life in order to celebrate the upcoming release of God of War. The next game in this epic franchise may be tailoring off from the familiar, but everything shown so far is so far beyond impressive – we just can’t wait to get our hands on it. Though we may not be able to get grabby grabby with the new game just yet, at least we can oggle this sweet, sweet statue in the meantime!

According to Sideshow’s official description:

“Designed by the hands of Santa Monica Studio, this signature 15” tall polystone 1:6 scale statue features remarkable detail and represents a new beginning for God of War.

As Kratos teaches his son how to be a God, Atreus teaches his father how to be human again. Together, they venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.”

The latest high-end collectible is expected to ship between March and May of 2018, and will cost about $349 – you can pre-order it right here. Seems a little steep? No worries, Sideshow also offers a flexible payment plan so that you can show your love for the God of War fandom without going cold and hungry in the meantime. If this epic centerpiece interests you, you should definitely act fast because there are only 750 pieces in total! Interested? Check out their official website here to learn more!

More about the game:

“From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.”

