Uncharted Movie Reportedly a "Franchise" Now; Sequels With Tom Holland Expected

Uncharted may be getting some sequels with Tom Holland back as PlayStation icon Nathan Drake. The Uncharted series is one of the most cinematic gaming franchises out there, helping establish PlayStation's new era of exclusives and help cement Naughty Dog as one of the most renowned gaming developers out there. In the early 2010s, Sony was trying relentlessly to get an Uncharted film off the ground, but it failed to gain traction for years. After the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony placed its bets on Tom Holland as the next Nathan Drake and began hunting for a story and director to kickstart an adaptation of the games. After years of waiting, the film released to middling reviews, but a respectable box office haul of over $400 million.

Despite the commercial success of the film and a post credits scene that seems to suggest that a future Uncharted movie could directly adapt the first game in the series, Sony hasn't announced a sequel. However, a new report from The Ankler about Sony's upcoming films states that Uncharted is now a "franchise" and Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman was "excited" about another installment in a recent internal memo. Sony is also reportedly trying to secure Tom Holland for another Spider-Man trilogy while also "counting on him" to "anchor" the Uncharted film franchise going forward.

"Yes, Uncharted is a franchise now," reads an excerpt from the report. "Sony hasn't officially confirmed a sequel, but the film did pretty respectable pandemic business, taking in $400 million worldwide, and Holland has discussed the likelihood of a sequel in past interviews. The studio has been unusually quiet, but seeing as how Uncharted is currently the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation domestically, and the fourth-highest-grossing worldwide, you can safely assume another Nathan Drake adventure is in the works. Ultimately, it's Rothman's call, but in his President's Day memo to colleagues, he seemed excited about another installment."

Given Sony seems committed to more live-action PlayStation adaptations, an Uncharted sequel seems like a guarantee. Uncharted is also coming to Netflix later this month where it will likely pull in a lot of viewers who didn't rush to theaters to see it and haven't had a chance to rent it yet. Whether or not a sudden surge of viewers will push Sony to talk more about a sequel on the record remains to be seen, but it seems like Nathan Drake's big screen story is only just beginning.

